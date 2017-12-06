Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

6th Annual Peace, Love & Grant Street Festival

0 Comments

Each holiday season, Grant Street invites people to come explore the commercial neighborhood during the holiday season. It’s all part of the reawakening that the street, as well as the ongoing resurgence that it is underway. For those who are looking for more of a formal invitation to visit Grant Street, a number of organizations are sponsoring/hosting the 6th annual Peace Love & Grant Street festival.

On Thursday, December 7, at the corner of Grant and Potomac, there will be a number of pop-up vendors (at the Siano building – 363 Grant Street). Visitors can expect a live performance by the Derek Mediak Band. The band will play outside, if the weather cooperates. Be sure to stop into Gypsy Parlor (376 Grant Street) for additional fun and entertainment. This is a family friendly event, suitable for all ages. There will even be a petting zoo located in the vacant lot next to Gypsy Parlor. At the corner of Grant and Lafayette, the Jared Trinkham Trio will be playing holiday tunes on the patio of Sweet_ness 7 Café. 

All of the 2017 holiday festivities are sponsored by The West Side Business and Taxpayers Association, West Side & Black-Rock Riverside Neighborhood Housing Services and Council-member Rivera. Be sure to stop into all of the businesses on the street, to see why this diverse and vibrant street is the talk of the town.

The 6th annual Peace, Love, & Grant Street

Thursday, December 7, 2017

4pm-8pm 

See this Facebook event for further details

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments