Each holiday season, Grant Street invites people to come explore the commercial neighborhood during the holiday season. It’s all part of the reawakening that the street, as well as the ongoing resurgence that it is underway. For those who are looking for more of a formal invitation to visit Grant Street, a number of organizations are sponsoring/hosting the 6th annual Peace Love & Grant Street festival.
On Thursday, December 7, at the corner of Grant and Potomac, there will be a number of pop-up vendors (at the Siano building – 363 Grant Street). Visitors can expect a live performance by the Derek Mediak Band. The band will play outside, if the weather cooperates. Be sure to stop into Gypsy Parlor (376 Grant Street) for additional fun and entertainment. This is a family friendly event, suitable for all ages. There will even be a petting zoo located in the vacant lot next to Gypsy Parlor. At the corner of Grant and Lafayette, the Jared Trinkham Trio will be playing holiday tunes on the patio of Sweet_ness 7 Café.
All of the 2017 holiday festivities are sponsored by The West Side Business and Taxpayers Association, West Side & Black-Rock Riverside Neighborhood Housing Services and Council-member Rivera. Be sure to stop into all of the businesses on the street, to see why this diverse and vibrant street is the talk of the town.
The 6th annual Peace, Love, & Grant Street
Thursday, December 7, 2017
4pm-8pm
See this Facebook event for further details