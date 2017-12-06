If you’re sad because cycling season is over, then you’ll be happy to know that the 6th Annual BLRC Solstice Wassail is upon us. Each winter season, an avid group of cyclists (anyone can join), sets out to enjoy the winter season, by participating in a Solstice Wassail ride. The group, the Buffalo Lazy Randonneur Club (BLRC), sets out from Front Park pavilion on Sunday, December 17, starting at 2pm. From there, the group of cyclists will toast to the setting sun, with a hot Wassail and ride. The event will wrap up at Hot Mama’s for a Chili Feast!
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens…
“The advent of a new season is nigh upon us during these darkest days. Winter rolls into its favorite town, setting the sun on the shortest day of the year. And again the BLRC springs into gear to welcome the change! We will push back the cold with a hot Wassail and great cheer. As Buffalonians we take advantage of being New Yorkers with a Western Sunset.” – BLRC
Dress warmly and ride responsibly. From here on out the days are growing longer and brighter! Wassail!
Visit this Facebook event page for additional information.