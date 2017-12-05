5th Annual Shop South Buffalo

Just about every commercial district has a holiday shopping event these days. Just pick a weekend, and you’ll find something going on. The South Buffalo holiday extravaganza is simply called “Shop South Buffalo”. It’s a great opportunity to discover the quaint shops, and the amazing pubs that we have come to know and love. The event is presented by Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon, South Buffalo CREW and South Buffalo Alive. It takes place at the Buffalo Irish Center (245 Abbott Rd), starting at 5:00pm on December 8. The Mt. Mercy Academy’s show choir will be on hand at the event, as will Santa Claus.
Later in the evening, the festivities will continue on, as shoppers head out to Abbott Road, South Park Avenue, and Seneca Street, to frequent the various businesses that will stay open later in order to accommodate the strollers. Councilmember Scanlon is sponsoring shuttle buses that evening, which will make a loop around the shopping circuit. Participating business will be offering specials and promotions during the event.
Now in its fifth year, organizers have seen the event grow exponentially over the past few years, including the addition of several businesses on the Seneca Street corridor.
“What started as a small shop local event with the intention of encouraging people to shop locally during the holidays and hopefully give our small businesses an economic boost, has evolved into one of the best nights of the year for our businesses and community,” said Scanlon. “South Buffalo has long been one of the city’s best kept secrets. But the attention we’re receiving from the extensive development taking place on Seneca Street by Jake Schneider, Karl Frizlen and Hook & Ladder has people finally realizing how much we as a neighborhood have to offer, and that includes our wide array of small businesses.”
Adding to the fun, shoppers will be pleased to find that a number of the mall shops have participated in the Annual Business Decorating Contest. There is also a “Find the Gingerbread Man” competition being added to the mix. In order to win special prizes, shoppers must take a photo of three of the hidden gingerbread men that have been hidden along the shopping route.
The evening will wrap up with a post-stroll party at the newly expanded Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub (2134 Seneca St), starting at 9pm. The pub will have live music, and a Chinese auction. The day’s contest winners will be announced at 10pm that evening.
For a full list of participating businesses, including promotions and discounts, visit South District Councilman Christopher Scanlon’s Facebook page.