5 parcels up for bid. Could this be the spark that ignites a downtrodden section of Main Street?

A set of significant properties at the corner of Main Street and Lafayette is going up for bid in the New Year. Yes, it’s the Record Theatre complex, with buildings that include the original Record Theatre, as well as another building across Lafayette Avenue (still on Main Street).
If picked up by the right person, with the right vision, this corner could really help to contribute to the rebirth of this section of Main Street. Canisius College is located a block away. Sinatra and Company are renovating a significant building a couple of blocks down, and developer Karl Frizlen, along with Jason Yots (Preservation Studios), is tackling a project just to the east of this site.
Obviously, these buildings’ facades have been brutalized over the years. It would be interesting to see exactly what lies behind the surface of each. This is a significant compound. The right project could help to ignite development further along Main Street (to the South), which would help to bridge Canisius College and the Medical Campus, especially if the City gets its act together to invest in direly needed infrastructure improvements (including bike lanes).
The building auction includes five parcels. Signage on the building broadcasts that viewing is already underway, and bids are due January 12, 2018.
