Not everybody celebrates the holidays in the same way. If you’re someone who is looking for something a little bit different… or completely out in left field, then we have just the right holiday event for you – Festivus!, the holiday for the rest of us. Each holiday season, Larkinville plays host to Festivus,”The non-commercial holiday celebration, as depicted on Seinfeld, occurs on December 23 and includes a Festivus dinner, an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole, practices such as the ‘Airing of Grievances’ and ‘Feats of Strength’, and the labeling of easily explainable events as ‘Festivus miracles’.”
In accordance with the Seinfeld skit, our friends in Larkinville (Hydraulic Hearth, Community Beer Works, and the S. Thomas Group) host their own Festivus celebration, where the community is invited to partake in a number of absurd holiday rituals, including an Elaine dance-off.
Come dance around the unadorned Festivus pole, while enjoying your fill of Snapple punch, and Papi’s handmade pizza.
“Festivus is part of my heritage and who I am – as far back as I can remember, I recall digging out the Festivus pole from my father’s crawlspace,” said trivia host Sean Heidinger. “This requires no decoration; we find tinsel distracting.”
Not only is Festivus fun, there’s also a charitable component. “All proceeds will be donated to The Human Fund,” stated Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “Money for people.”
Festivities will begin at 8:30pm with:
- DJs Shane & Sike providing holiday funk and soul
- Two already sold-out Seinfeld trivia competitions
- Complimentary pretzels, Junior Mints and Jujyfruits
- A bulletin board for “the airing of the grievances”
- Guests will be welcomed onto a live Merv Griffin Show set
- Prizes will be awarded for the annual Elaine Dance-off, best Seinfeld-themed costumes, and assorted feats of strength
4th annual Festivus -The Holiday for the Rest of Us
Saturday, December 23, 2017
8:30pm
Hydraulic Hearth, 716 Swan Street, Buffalo NY
For more information about Community Beer Works, visit communitybeerworks.com; for more about Hydraulic Hearth, visit www.hydraulichearth.com.