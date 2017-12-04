For the fourth year in a row, five Buffalo breweries will be getting together to feature their cookie-inspired beers, all during one holiday party. Welcome to the Christmas Cookie beer and cookie party! The event is being held in the basement of Pearl Street Brewery, in Brawler’s Back-Alley Deli from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, December 20. The five breweries and their featured cookie-inspired beers are as follows:
Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. Oatmeal Raisin Cookie beerddsss
42 North Brewing Company Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Brown ale
Pearl Street Grill & Brewery Gingerbread Cookie Brown ale
Community Beer Works Alpaca Sweater Gingersnap Porter
Big Ditch Brewing Company Fresh Baked Oatmeal pale ale
Guests to the event are invited to sample a free flight of all five beers, under one condition – guests must bring along at least a dozen of their own home baked cookies. Additional pints of beer will be for sale at a discounted rate throughout the night.
“Eat some cookies, drink some cookies, and enjoy the best holiday party of the season!”
4th Annual Christmas Cookie Beer Party
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
5 PM – 8 PM
Pearl Street Grill & Brewery | 76 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York 14202