3rd Annual CPX-mas!

For the third year running, bands Last Conservative, The Albrights, and The CPX (formerly “The Country-Punk Extravaganza!) will be hosting a charitable holiday concert, with funds raised being directed to helping people struggling with addictions. This year, there is an additional act being added to the already impressive line-up – The Innocent Bystanders. Following is a quick breakdown of the bands:
- Last Conservative, fronted by T.J. Zindle, started in the Late 90’s and found immediate success both locally and nationally. Followed up by major shows and tours across the U.S. And Canada with bands like The Counting Crows, Jimmy Eat World, All-American Rejects, and The Goo Goo Dolls, Last Conservative made their mark in the industry and are truly one of Buffalo’s success stories.
- The Albrights spent several years as one of the top rock acts in Buffalo. Featuring songwriters Joseph Donohue & Brandon Barry, the band were described as “hard-working, blue collar, rust belt pioneers.” Their live shows are powerful, delivered with raw, contagious energy. They’ve released two records; 2011’s “Ask, Tell” & 2014’s Self-Titled.
- The Self-proclaimed “Greatest Country-Punk Band in the City of Buffalo”, The CPX (formerly “The Country-Punk Extravaganza!”), have torn through the city of Buffalo for over seven years with a unique blend of Outlaw Country and Punk Rock before it was cool again. Fronted by Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation “Best Female Vocalist” Katie Panfil Clark and the voice of Johnny Cash in this year’s production of “Million Dollar Quartet” (Musicalfare) Andrew J. Reimers, The CPX is getting the band back together to help raise money for Horizon Health Services.
- Rounding out the bill is The Innocent Bystanders, featuring Kevin Sampson. A four piece Rock band from Buffalo, NY. Their Self-Titled record (Amherst Records) is the band’s way of introducing their sound which pulls from many different genres to form a fresh sound that is “Catchy as Hell”.
“What started as just a fun idea a couple of years ago has turned into a new holiday tradition for the Buffalo music scene,” said Reimers of The CPX. I’m lucky to have so many talented friends who are willing to reunite with their past bandmates to make a special night not only for fans of local music but also to help out those who are struggling in our community. We’ve been blessed to sell out Mohawk Place two years in a row & with this line up I have a good feeling we’ll do it again!.”
We are all aware of the opioid crisis, and other addictive drugs that tear families, friends, and loved ones apart. It’s time that we all help contribute to the solutions that will help those facing addiction. A portion of the funds raised at the event will be donated to Horizon Health Services.
Saturday, December 23, 2017 – Christmas Eve’s eve
Buffalo’s Mohawk Place
47 E. Mohawk St
Buffalo, NY 14203
7:00 PM Doors, Show at 7:30pm
Ten Dollar minimum donation, but you can always donate more!
Tickets are available at the door or through The Mohawk Place website at: www.