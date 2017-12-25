25 Organizations bestowed 2017 Give for Greatness grants

Arts Services Initiative of Western New York (ASI) has announce the names of 25 regional organizations that will each be awarded a 2017 Give for Greatness grant in the amount of $1000. These cultural organizations were chosen out of 82 applicants. According to ASI, each of the awardees fulfilled the cultural requirements that earned them the award.
“The 2017 Give for Greatness grant awards grassroots cultural organizations for their important work in WNY by supporting their general operating efforts,” Arts Services Initiative Interim Executive Director Jen Swan said. “These organizations serve as cultural hubs in urban and rural communities throughout five counties in WNY, often times operating on a budget less than $10,000 with mostly all-volunteer staff.”
Following is a list of the awardees:
Funding for the Give for Greatness grant was raised throughout the year via various sources, including Lawyers for the Arts. Fund for the Arts and the Rupp Family Foundation were also funding contributors.
Fundraising for 2018 will get underway with the 6th Annual Lawyers for the Arts event taking place on Saturday, March 3 at The Tralf. More information can be found at www.giveforgreatness.net or www.asiwny.org.
Lead image: Lawyers for the Arts – Jim Sansone | Photo by Glenn Murray