10th Year of DDB Providing a Free Ride Home for You and Your Car on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is almost here. That means that people are finalizing their plans – buying food for guests, coordinating schedules, making Champagne runs, and hopefully arranging ways to get around town without getting behind the wheel of a car (for those who plan to drink). Remember, even if you’re planning on having a couple, there’s no reason to take any chances.

This year, the law offices of William Mattar are teaming up with Designated Drivers of Buffalo (DDoB) to ensure that everyone has a safe (and free) option to get home after partying. That means that there are plenty of ways to get to and from destinations, while still enjoying the evening/night. Now that Liberty Cab has refrained from boycotting New Year’s Eve (an airing of grievances over ridesharing), and Uber and Lyft are on the scene, along with DDoB and other cab companies, everyone will be taken care of, thankfully.

Since opening in October 2008, DDoB has provided over 40,000 rides to users that have been under the influence of alcohol.

“This service has certainly removed drunk drivers off our streets, reducing DWI arrests, and more importantly, saving lives” said Michael Mule, CEO of Designated Drivers of Buffalo.

According to the law offices of William Mattar, safe ride pick-ups will be offered within the city limits. Drivers will be available New Year’s Eve night from midnight through 4 am. This is the 10th year that DDB will be offering this free service, known as the Free Ride Home Program. Following are all of the details:

With a new twist to the program this year, DDOB is introducing the DDNY app which is designed to make rides easy to schedule, gives the ability to track your driver in real time and message the driver as to where to meet. Through the Free Ride Home Program, participants must download the DDNY mobile app (available on android and iOS) and can obtain their free ride code by going to williammattar.com. (*Free ride code is only valid on One Way Designated Driver Service, from 12am to 4am on January 1st. When booking the ride from the app, the code can then be entered. When requesting a free ride home, Designated Drivers of Buffalo will send two uniformed drivers to pick up you and your car. William Mattar will be picking up the entire tab for the New Year’s Eve Free Ride Home Program for rides originating within the city of Buffalo having a drop-off distance of 20 miles within Western New York. Designated Drivers of Buffalo will start taking ride bookings at 11:30pm on December 31st. Rides will start after the ball drop and run until 4am on January 1st, 2018. Rides are provided to an individual’s residence only and are made available to those who might otherwise attempt to drive home after drinking. Due to the high number of ride requests, rides cannot be guaranteed for everyone who calls. However, every attempt will be made to accommodate everyone who requests a ride home. Please be aware that wait times may occur.

