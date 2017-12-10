10th Annual Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace @ WNYBAC

Each year, during the month of December, the Western New York Book Arts Center hosts a Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace. In 2017, the 10th annual event will be held on Friday, December 15, from 4pm to 8pm, and Saturday, December 16, from 11am to 5pm. That gives everyone plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, even if it’s considered “last minute”. Plus, this year there will be over 40 artisans on hand to browse. The event takes place on two floors at the Book Arts Center, featuring “unique, quality handmade goods from housewares and knitwear, to jewelry and hand-printed greeting cards and posters.”
Christmas is two weeks away. If you have not found everything that you have been looking for, or you have been holding out to find inspirational artisan made goods, then it’s time to get busy. Shopping during the week is going to be tough, but come the weekend, you will be happy to have the 10th Annual Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace to rely upon!
While you are at the artisan shopping extravaganza, be sure to take part in the Letterpress Holiday Card Workshop. Nothing says “I care for you” more than a handmade holiday card.
10th Annual Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace
Friday, December 15th / 4-8pm
Saturday, December 16th / 11-5pm
Western New York Book Arts Center | 468 Washington Street | downtown Buffalo | Both floors
FREE & open to the public
Free parking on adjacent streets or take the Metro Rail down – Paid lots across the street and next door.