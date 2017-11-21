Your City | Your Colors

Ever since I first saw this buffalo silk lined Tom Barnett sport jacket come through on an email, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Being a Buffalo zealot, I was smitten with the idea of wearing the garment around town. Earlier today, I called out to Tom Barnett Custom Tailored Clothing, and was pleasantly surprised when Tom himself answered the phone (talk about a dedicated businessman).

I told Tom that I loved the idea of being able to customize a sport jacket or suit with a lining of this nature. He told me that the custom lining undertaking has been a major success so far. He mentioned that the process of introducing the concept was one that fairly complicated. “We’re printing our own custom silk linings,” he said. “We went through a lot of testing – we wanted to be sure that the jacket or suit lining could be dry cleaned, and could handle such things as perspiration… things most people don’t typically think about.”

Currently, this custom lining venture is a big hit with an assortment of guys. From wedding parties to players in the national hockey league, the ability to create a custom lining, where there are limitless possibilities, has captured the imaginations of a wide range of individuals who are seeking to stand out. After all, emblazoning a custom image on the inside of a coat or suit is pretty darn awesome. And we all know that guys typically get the short end of the stick when it comes to fashion.

Tom Barnett specializes in individually designed, hand-cut and hand-tailored bespoke single suits to entire wardrobes, as well as advising on all aspects of dressing and image for business leaders, artists, athletes and noteworthy gentlemen from all over the world.

After discussing the nature of the bespoke garment with Tom, I wanted to know what sort of investment we were looking at here. I figured that this was not going to be a cheap undertaking, considering that a bespoke suit (custom made, soup to nuts) can amount to upwards of 60-80 hours worth of work (six to eight weeks generally required).

Fortunately, Tom told me that he had launched a new line called Tom Barnett Sons. “After 27 years in business,” Tom began. “We’re seeing the next generation of customers walking in through the front door. These are the kids of our original customers, who are now graduating from college and entering into the business world. That means that we have a younger clientele looking for bespoke clothing that is still relatively affordable. Unlike the Tom Barnett Custom Line that starts at about $2000 for a bespoke garment, the Tom Barnett Sons line is more approachable, with a custom sport coat at $700, or a suit at $1100. Think of The Sons line as the C-Class of Mercedes. We now offer two different grades to choose from. Both are still custom – one is made for a younger generation of guys looking for something super sharp without the higher price tag.”

As we spoke, Tom told me that he currently custom outfits 125 players in the NHL. That’s a pretty awesome testimonial in itself. I checkout out his Twitter feed, and found a lot of cool stories surrounding the types of heavy hitters that are sporting the Tom Barnett bespoke line, including sports figures such as hockey star Martin Biron and pro golfer Dudley Hart.

Tom’s latest Tweet (see above) read,” Had an excellent time previewing the fantastic new @BuffaloHistory Icons exhibit and this Tom Barnett original sport coat featured in it!”

What started as a simple phone call to learn more about the custom buffalo silk lined sport jacket, turned out to be a real eye opener into the world of Tom Burnett and his passion for bespoke clothing. This is not your typical “Off the rack” stuff here. Instead, it’s an investment into a wardrobe that speaks for itself. This Buffalo clothier has an incredible track record of outfitting some very elite customers, yet prides himself in outfitting a new generation of young men who are looking to make a go of it. And it all starts right here in Buffalo… unless you’re living in NYC, where you can also find a Tom Barnett store inside the Waldorf Astoria.

