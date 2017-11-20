Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“You Gotta Know Buffalo – My Hometown Edition” trivia game

How well do you know Buffalo? If you think that you’re a whiz when it comes to Buffalo trivia, then you will want to know about the recent release of You Gotta Know Buffalo – My Hometown Edition trivia game. The trivia game consists of 500 trivia questions, and is considered more nostalgic than academic in nature. The object of the game is to reach “21 points” – each of the cards has a different value, depending on the difficulty of the question. The $20 game is not just a lot of fun, there is also a charitable component:

Starting today and running through Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), Store (716) will donate $1 from each game sold online at www.store716.com to each of five local charities: Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Camp Good Days, Courage of Carly Fund, Explore & More Children’s Museum, and Mercy Flight.

The You Gotta Know Buffalo – My Hometown Edition trivia game has been launched by Store (716). The trivia questions are designed to “celebrate the people, places and events” that have helped to shape this city into the place that we call “home”.

 

