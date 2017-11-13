Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Wrafterbuilt to Host Weekly Holiday Market

Now that Wrafterbuilt Furniture has re-established itself in Allentown, the furniture and home accessories designer and fabricator is planning on hosting a Weekend Holiday Market, every Friday and Saturday, leading up to Christmas. 

Wrafterbuilt’s sensational new space lends itself to this sort of pop-up market atmosphere. Along with Wrafterbuilt items, the market will also feature items from Butter Block, Linwood Candle, Svanur, Buffalo Made Co., Buffalo Horticulture, and Fern Croft. 

Visitors to the market will be happy to find baked goods, wreaths, Christmas trees, men’s clothing & accessories, skincare, candles, among numerous other thoughtfully hand-curated items. Of course there will be plenty of furniture & housewares available thanks the market being being situated at the home of Wrafterbuilt Furniture. 

“Hosting a holiday market has been something we’ve always wanted to do, and now that we have the space to do it, we couldn’t be more excited,” said Sean and Jackie Wrafter. “This will be a one-stop shop for any person looking to decorate their home and grab a gift for their loved ones.”

Visitors to the market are encouraged to explore Allentown, before and after the event.

Wrafterbuilt’s Weekly Holiday Market

Wrafterbuilt Furniture | 69 Elmwood Avenue | Allentown | Buffalo NY

Weekly market – 2017 holiday season

Thanksgiving Eve from 4pm – 8pm (see Facebook event)

Fridays 4pm – 8pm

Saturdays 12pm – 6pm through December 23

Christmas Eve from 10am – 1pm

Butter Block: www.butterblockshop.com
Ferncroft: www.ferncroftfloral.com
Buffalo Horticulture: www.buffalohorticulture.com
Linwood Candle: www.linwoodcandleco.com
Buffalo Made Co.: buffalomade.co
Svanur: shopsvanur.com
Wrafterbuilt: www.wrafterbuilt.com

