WNY Car Guy offers tips on Preparation for Proper Driving in Winter Conditions

You couldn’t ask for a more beautiful fall day. It’s sunny, and temperatures are approaching 41 degrees. Believe it or not, this is the perfect weather to be thinking about snow tires. The last thing that you need is to be dealing with the headache of figuring out tire replacement strategies once the snow begins to fly (and stick). Preparing for winter driving conditions is essential, and there are plenty of ways to be proactive, according to WNY Car Guy Austin Rexinger. 

In order to show you the ins and outs of proper winter driving preparation, Austin has produced a handy-dandy instructional advice video that covers:

  • The importance of properly preparing your Ford Focus ST (for example) for a winter in the NorthEast
  • How and why you should choose new tires
  • What to include in your winter emergency kit
  • Common mistakes that people make when the weather gets cold

Austin is here to ease your mind when it comes to winter driving. There are plenty of bad drivers on the road. Compound that with being ill-prepared for snow conditions, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. The more precautions that you take, the better off you will be.

Written by Austin Rexinger

Austin Rexinger

Austin Rexinger was born in Amherst, NY and is currently enrolled as a Journalism major at Canisius College. Austin is completely obsessed with cars, especially the tremendous innovation in today’s automotive market. Austin aspires to drive the latest and greatest supercars, but for now he is bouncing around the Buffalo area driving anything he can get his hands (and feet) on. Upon learning to drive a manual transmission in a 2012 Mini Cooper S, any doubt that Austin may have had regarding his passion for automobiles completely disappeared. He was absolutely hooked. If it has four wheels, a seat, and a steering wheel, you can count on Austin being interested.

