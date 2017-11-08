Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Winners of the Buffalo Cocktail Classic

The second annual Buffalo Cocktail Classic was recently presented by Compeer and hosted by StepOutBuffalo.com. The event was held at The Foundry Suites, and featured drinks made with Tommyrotter Distillery’s gin and whiskey. Participating contestants were as follows:

100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry, Ballyhoo, Billy Club, Casa Azul, Lloyd Taco Factory, Més Que, Panorama on Seven, Pasión, The Dapper Goose, and Winfields Pub.

The award categories were as follows: “Buffalo’s Best Cocktail”, “Most Creative” and “Best Garnished”. Altogether there were ten original cocktails that were expertly prepared for guests to sample and vote on.

Attendees voted Lloyd Taco Factory (lead image) for Best Craft Cocktail in Buffalo with its “Gin and Juice”, and Panorama on Seven won first place for Best Garnished Craft Cocktail with its “Peach Better Have My Money”. Buffalo’s Most Creative Craft Cocktail went to Casa Azul’s “El Papi Faba”.

Panorama on Seven
Casa Azul

If you’re out and about, be sure to stop in to these establishments, to sample some of the latest and greatest creations made by a few of the best mixologists around.

