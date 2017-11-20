Wine and Chocolate Festival at the Adam’s Mark Hotel

Tickets have gone on sale for the second annual Wine and Chocolate Festival, set to take place on Saturday, January 27, at the Adam’s Mark Hotel in downtown Buffalo. The event will primarily showcase regional wine and chocolate vendors, and there will be an assortment of special surprises along the way. This unique event will also serve up two dedicated time frames, which attendees can choose from – an early session from 2-5pm, and a later session from 6-9pm.
This Wine and Chocolate Festival is being hosted by The Summit Federal Credit Union, with proceeds benefitting the Buffalo Niagara American Heart Association. The inaugural event took place in three cities – Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. The Buffalo event sold out, which prompted organizers to immediately set their sights on 2018.
“A huge part of The Summit’s mission and culture is giving back to the communities in which our members live and work,” said Cheryl Pohlman, vice president of marketing and community relations for The Summit Federal Credit Union. “Our Buffalo Wine & Chocolate Festival allows us to provide meaningful support to the Buffalo Niagara American Heart Association, as well as provide exposure to over 60 local vendors who exhibit at the festival.”
Attendees will also have the option of winning a “Pink Pass” for early admission to one of the festival’s sessions. A contest kicks off today, and goes to December 12. Details can be found at www.summitfcu.org. Winners will be announced December 18. It’s time to taste some of the very best of Buffalo, in the form of chocolate and wine!
Tickets to the festival, which are $30 ($10 for designated driver tickets), are on sale now at all Buffalo-area Wegmans and atwww.wineandchocolatefestivals.com.