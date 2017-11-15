Which list will Buffalo make in years to come?

Back in 2016 ArchDaily.com lauded six cities that have been forward thinking enough to transform their highways into park-like environments. One BRO reader felt that it was the perfect time shed some light on the article, seeing that Buffalo could make another tragic mistake with NYS Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) plan to ram another uninspiring roadway down our throats.

Highway removal is all the rage these days, but don’t tell the NYSDOT. Because they would actually have to conduct research to see what ‘best practice’ actually looks like, and that would mean that they would have to go back to the drawing board. Instead of doing what is progressive, and best for the city, NYSDOT “planners” continue to go rogue, sitting around, biding their time, and waiting for the last minute, to present us with a ‘craptastic’ plan. The thought is, if “we” can just get some shovels in the ground, with a shameless ribbon cutting, “we” can spin this into a victory for “progress”. We saw the same thing with the Route 5 debacle. Will history repeat itself once more?

Wouldn’t is be amazing to see Buffalo on this ArchDaily.com list? It’s almost funny if you stop to think about it. Thanks to the limited design capacity of the NYSDOT, and their profound ability to ignore public outcry, Buffalo might make a different sort of list… this list! Thankfully, there are visionaries who are making a stand against the same old piles of dung that the NYSDOT continues to fling at us, over and over.

Join the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy in its stepped up effort to #savedelawarepark. And join the the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition (SCC) on Saturday, November 18 for the Rally to Save Delaware Park. If you can’t make the rally, be sure to sign this petition.

Call your local representatives:

Mon: Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes 716 – 897 – 9714

Tues: Senator Tim Kennedy 716 – 826 – 2683

Wed: Governor Andrew Cuomo 518 – 474 – 8390

Thur: Assemblymember Sean Ryan 716 – 885 – 9630

Fri: State Senator Chris Jacobs 716 – 854 – 8705