Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

What’s your concept idea for the former Mother Nature building?

2 Comments

A long standing Elmwood Avenue business has closed its doors. The owner of Mother Nature flower shop, Bob Petrik, sold his building recently, and the new owner has decided to take a creative road to find a new tenant at 712 Elmwood.

Bob Petrik opened Mother Nature in 1973, when he graduated from Buffalo State with a teaching degree in English, in a time when Buffalo was experiencing a glut of teachers and no one was hiring.  He worked part time for a florist in college, and when this storefront opened up (formerly an antique dealer), he started a plant shop, buying the building 2 years later (see more).”

Now, the new owner of the building has opted to conduct a search in a way that mixes a little bit of modern day technology with a touch of old fashioned elbow grease. Instead of waiting around, seeing which way the wind will blow, the new owner is setting up a creative search for a new tenant. The owner is asking the public to identify the type of business that they would like to see in the space. There appears to be an opportunity to architecturally enhance this single story building that has been a flower shop for as long as anyone can remember. Don’t let the single storey structure fool you… be inventive! So… what would that idea be? And what would it look like? That’s what the owner wants to know.

Rory Allen of Zoom Copy helps to install the signage

If you have an idea for the building… something that would be perfect for Elmwood Avenue, then email your concept/suggestion to 712elmwood@gmail.com.

Word on the street is that this new “publicity shy” owner is also in possession of the Celelia’s Ristorante building next door. There’s a great opportunity here. Send in your ideas/concepts, and let’s see what unfolds.

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is ‘queenseyes’ – Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world’s largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Dan_Blather

    NOT another store that sells Buffalo-themed t-shirts and gifts.

    NOT another Buffalo style pizzeria.

    NOT another yoga studio.

    NOT another Greek restaurant.

    NOT a bank branch, or an office use.

    Anything else that fosters pedestrian life on Elmwood throughout the day and early evening, absolutely.

  • distas

    Lloyd’s