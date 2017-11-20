What’s your concept idea for the former Mother Nature building?

A long standing Elmwood Avenue business has closed its doors. The owner of Mother Nature flower shop, Bob Petrik, sold his building recently, and the new owner has decided to take a creative road to find a new tenant at 712 Elmwood.
“Bob Petrik opened Mother Nature in 1973, when he graduated from Buffalo State with a teaching degree in English, in a time when Buffalo was experiencing a glut of teachers and no one was hiring. He worked part time for a florist in college, and when this storefront opened up (formerly an antique dealer), he started a plant shop, buying the building 2 years later (see more).”
Now, the new owner of the building has opted to conduct a search in a way that mixes a little bit of modern day technology with a touch of old fashioned elbow grease. Instead of waiting around, seeing which way the wind will blow, the new owner is setting up a creative search for a new tenant. The owner is asking the public to identify the type of business that they would like to see in the space. There appears to be an opportunity to architecturally enhance this single story building that has been a flower shop for as long as anyone can remember. Don’t let the single storey structure fool you… be inventive! So… what would that idea be? And what would it look like? That’s what the owner wants to know.
If you have an idea for the building… something that would be perfect for Elmwood Avenue, then email your concept/suggestion to 712elmwood@gmail.com.
Word on the street is that this new “publicity shy” owner is also in possession of the Celelia’s Ristorante building next door. There’s a great opportunity here. Send in your ideas/concepts, and let’s see what unfolds.