Wegmans to Open City Store

Alexandria, Virginia that is. The Washington Business Journal reports that Wegmans has signed on for an 84,000 sq.ft. store at Hoffman Town Center. It will occupy the second floor of a mixed-use project to be developed by StonebridgeCarras that includes 126,000 sq.ft. of additional retail space, 130 condos, 400 apartments and 200 senior housing units.
Hoffman Town Center is a mixed-use urban center in Alexandria, adjacent to the Eisenhower Avenue Metro Station and within three blocks of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office campus and the U.S. Federal District Courthouse. When complete, the 56-acre Hoffman Town Center will feature:
• 3.5 million square feet of Class A office space in 10 buildings,
• 1.5 million square feet of residential space in four residential towers,
• Two full-service hotels,
• 200,000 square feet of retail stores and restaurants, and
• A 22-screen AMC Theater.
Wegmans already has an Alexandria store at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive. Construction on the new Wegmans will start in early 2019 and be completed by 2021. Cooper Carry is project architect.