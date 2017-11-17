Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Wegmans to Open City Store

Alexandria, Virginia that is. The Washington Business Journal reports that Wegmans has signed on for an 84,000 sq.ft. store at Hoffman Town Center. It will occupy the second floor of a mixed-use project to be developed by StonebridgeCarras that includes 126,000 sq.ft. of additional retail space, 130 condos, 400 apartments and 200 senior housing units.

Hoffman Town Center is a mixed-use urban center in Alexandria, adjacent to the Eisenhower Avenue Metro Station and within three blocks of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office campus and the U.S. Federal District Courthouse. When complete, the 56-acre Hoffman Town Center will feature:
• 3.5 million square feet of Class A office space in 10 buildings,
• 1.5 million square feet of residential space in four residential towers,
• Two full-service hotels,
• 200,000 square feet of retail stores and restaurants, and
• A 22-screen AMC Theater.

Wegmans already has an Alexandria store at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive. Construction on the new Wegmans will start in early 2019 and be completed by 2021.  Cooper Carry is project architect.

  • Superhaunt Chaps

    Daniel Wegmans = LEGEND

  • benfranklin

    Too tall for us.

    • Flyguy2pt0

      Exactly. Too tall, ruined the scenic view, super heating, bird migration, rents to damn high, curse that investment and all its evil developer conspiracy to gentrify a blighted and gutted area, something to do with the architecture being so absolutely horrible to the eye that the entire project must go down in flames, call a lawyer, designate whatever is on the site now a historic landmark as a reaction, oh god the traffic on infrastructure for a city built to accommodate double its current population!

      Cities that are in demand, attract population growth from far and wide, expendable incomes, employment, etc attract these types of large scale developments. Sadly the fundamentals arent there for projects like these with frequency in WNY. More major changes needed to turn the tide and see proposals such as these. Would love to see a survey of the developer mentioned here and see what they think of the WNY development climate from the outside looking in and why more developers arent setting foot there.

  • lexwood

    when will somebody with vision build a nice high rise condo tower downtown. Every other city I visit (even smaller cities) have several of these towers with cranes in the air building more. I don’t understand why not here? I’m sure there is demand. Short-sighted developers?

    • Louis Tully

      I don’t think there’s demand for the price point that it would cost to make it profitable to build. In Buffalo. That’s just what I’ve gathered. We’ll see. Once the period expires for a lot of these rehabs there should be plenty more going condominiums, a la Warehouse Lofts. That might help demonstrate the market. The thing is, the condos that are available are all primo bucks. People that could afford a $200k mortage have slim pickings for condos in the city, whereas their money can get them plenty of house throughout the rest of the city/county.

      • lexwood

        I shouldn’t have said only condos. High rise apartments are in demand as well.

        • Louis Tully

          “High rise apartments are in demand as well” In Buffalo? Might be so, however if there’s a demand for it and it’s profitable to do so, it would/will be done. So I think there’s your answer.

    • bufforward

      Can you give some examples? I’d be curious to learn and compare what other similar sized cities are doing.

    • jonny99

      There are two designed and in the works , one on the outer harbor at 23 stories with apartments and another on Ellicott St at about 20 stories (apartments and condos) in a development that looks very much like this one in Alexandria, grocery and all.

      • benfranklin

        Realize the developer wants to do the outer harbor project, but what are the chances it gets built (asked non-rhetorically)?

  • Mailman

    Gosh, people in the Village are probably foaming at the mouth to block a development like this.

  • Giovanni Centurione

    That would look so great over the massive surface lot owned by M&T Bank along Washington Street.

  • breckenridge

    The title of this article had me excited for half a second before I read on…

    • Jim

      Man, me too! little click baiting there….

  • flinderge

    How about a Wegmans in a rebuilt Larkin Administration Building? Only problem is there would be room for just one or two aisles. The second floor balcony would be perfect for a Market Cafe dining area though!.