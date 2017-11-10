Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Video: The Foundry Gains Ground on the East Side

0 Comments

The Foundry, located on the city’s East Side, continues to grow. Incredibly, “The Foundry now incubates 35 small businesses (up from 25), has hosted 5 new youth programs (up from 1), and hosted over 80 adult classes (up from 35), and opened 3 new makerspaces (metal shop, fiber arts studio and tech lab).” The incubator/artisan den has also helped to build a series of neighborhood projects, including little free libraries and beds for low-income children. Not to mention all of the classes (open to the public) that take place on a regular basis.

The holiday season is the best time to visit this incredible Buffalo asset. Buffalo Rising’s Jeff Kress recently caught up with a number of artisans at The Foundry, and put together a pretty neat video that shows just how visionary the place is. There are so many different talented people under one roof… in order to take it all in, you need to spend some time poking around. In the meantime, check out this solid video, and then visit The Foundry in person over the holidays.

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208 | 716-885-1381 | Facebook

Produced by Buffalo Branded & Jacebeats

 

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments