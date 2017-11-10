Video: The Foundry Gains Ground on the East Side

The Foundry, located on the city’s East Side, continues to grow. Incredibly, “The Foundry now incubates 35 small businesses (up from 25), has hosted 5 new youth programs (up from 1), and hosted over 80 adult classes (up from 35), and opened 3 new makerspaces (metal shop, fiber arts studio and tech lab).” The incubator/artisan den has also helped to build a series of neighborhood projects, including little free libraries and beds for low-income children. Not to mention all of the classes (open to the public) that take place on a regular basis.
The holiday season is the best time to visit this incredible Buffalo asset. Buffalo Rising’s Jeff Kress recently caught up with a number of artisans at The Foundry, and put together a pretty neat video that shows just how visionary the place is. There are so many different talented people under one roof… in order to take it all in, you need to spend some time poking around. In the meantime, check out this solid video, and then visit The Foundry in person over the holidays.
The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, New York 14208 | 716-885-1381 | Facebook
Produced by Buffalo Branded & Jacebeats