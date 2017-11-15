Tyrod Benched for Peterman

Opening Reception: Saturday, November 18, 2017, 5:00-9:00 pm

Join us for the opening reception of the Annual Buffalo Arts Studio Resident Artist Exhibit and Sale. Over 100 artworks by 32 BAS Resident Artists will fill both galleries as well as the community space and gift shop for this special event. Buffalo Arts Studio provides Resident Artists affordable and safe studio space in which to make their work and encourages artists to be a part of the exhibit and sale, which continues through December 22, 2017.*

The Opening Reception will include live entertainment, open studios, and refreshments. Area high school and college musicians will be performing throughout the evening to add to the festive spirit. Donation-based wine and beer will be available and an assortment of delicious treats will once again be provided by Ashker’s Juice Bar.

Current Resident Artists, including Rosemarie Bauer-Sroka, Dennis Bertram, Mary Ellen Bossert, Karen Buchner, David Buck, Tricia Butski, Linda Chodos, Michael Degnan, Melanie Fisher, Patrick Foran, Fotini Galanes, Daniel Galas, Allan Hebeler, Bryan Hopkins, Travis Keller, William Koch, George Mai, Meaghann O’Brien, Roberto Pacheco, Andrea Pawarski, Betty Pitts-Foster, Kathleen Sherin, Deborah Stewart, Delores (Ann) Stievater, Nancy Thayer, Phyllis Thompson, Linda Toomey, Dana Tyrrell, Kathleen Virag, Muhammad Z Zaman, and Predolino Zelasko, will have work on display in the galleries and their studios. Buffalo Arts Studio partner Aspire iXpress will also be an active part of this special event. iXpress artists will have artwork on display and for sale in their studio space while iXpress docents will offer tours of the exhibition.

Buffalo Arts Studio (BAS) is a not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to provide affordable studio space and regular public exposure for regional, national, and international artists through exhibitions, and to enrich the community with art classes, mural programs, and public art. Exhibitions, public art projects, and classes help the studio serve as a cultural center.

*The galleries will be closed 11/23 through 11/25.

BAS receives major support from the Cameron and Jane Baird Foundation, City of Buffalo, Erie County Cultural Funding, M&T Bank, the John R. Oishei Foundation, and New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by: Amherst St. Wine & Liquor, Ashker’s, Marketing Tech and individual donors.