Tyrod Benched for Peterman

Well, Monday I wrote that Tyrod probably had a half of football left in his career here in Buffalo. Kudos to McDermott for not waiting until the season was already lost. Nathan Peterman has been named the starter vs the Chargers and we can only hope that his quick release to receivers is what Buffalo needs to get over the hump.
We already knew Tyrod was NEVER going to take this team to the playoffs and the move to Peterman is a win-win situation. If he gets the Bills to the playoffs, great – if the next 7 games proves that Buffalo HAS to pick up a QB in round 1 of the draft, so be it. Either way, this is the biggest game in 17 years for the Buffalo Bills and it just got a WHOLE lot more interesting.