Tyrod Benched for Peterman

1 Comment

Well, Monday I wrote that Tyrod probably had a half of football left in his career here in Buffalo. Kudos to McDermott for not waiting until the season was already lost. Nathan Peterman has been named the starter vs the Chargers and we can only hope that his quick release to receivers is what Buffalo needs to get over the hump.

We already knew Tyrod was NEVER going to take this team to the playoffs and the move to Peterman is a win-win situation. If he gets the Bills to the playoffs, great – if the next 7 games proves that Buffalo HAS to pick up a QB in round 1 of the draft, so be it. Either way, this is the biggest game in 17 years for the Buffalo Bills and it just got a WHOLE lot more interesting.

Written by John Nussbaumer

John Nussbaumer

  • InformedOne

    Quite a risky move, we are still in the playoff hunt. They seem to have taken the roll out and option to run out of Tyrod’s play book and attempted to contain him in the pocket, which we see he can’t make work. I’d almost go back into the roll out mode and leave Tyrod in. This is quite a stretch of games for Peterman to get up to speed with, Charger, KC and NE.

    Plus Tyrod doesn’t play on defense, where we have gotten slaughtered the last two weeks.