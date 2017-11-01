Fans of vintage clothing and accessories will be happy to hear that TwoGuysGoodBuys is heading back to Ashker’s Juice Bar on Elmwood for another pop-up excursion. The retailer specializes in high grade, USA Made heritage brands such as Hudson Bay Company, Pendleton, LL Bean, Woolrich Woolen Mills, CC Filson garments, Ralph Lauren, Patagonia, Champion, and Levi’s. The merchandise is collected from all over the country, before being brought back to Buffalo, to be sold at holiday pop-up shops.
The upcoming pop-up shop will feature the business’s fall/winter collection, along with classic 90s Buffalo Bills and Sabres gear. For those who have been thinking about thrifting through racks of hand-selected authentic vintage clothing, this is your chance to walk away with some awesome seasonal finds.
TwoGuysGoodBuys Vintage opens POP UP Boutique
November 4th and 5th, 2017
9-5pm
Ashker’s Juice Bar | 1002 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | Etsy | Facebook