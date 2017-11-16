Totally Buffalo’s ‘716Mas’ Festival

A two-day holiday festival is scheduled to take place at RiverWorks. The inaugural ‘716Mas’ is being hosted by Totally Buffalo on Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3. The festival is a celebration of the holidays and of the city. There will be over 100 vendors at the event, featuring Buffalo-themed signs, shirts, towels, jewelry, photographs, paintings, etc. This is a great way to meet up with friends and family, while browsing small businesses that are dedicated to Buffalo.
Aside from an awesome shopping experience, the ‘716Mas’ Festival will provide opportunities to enjoy guest appearances by Santa, Disney princesses, and Star Wars characters. There will also be live music by local school and church groups to set the holiday mood. Adding to the local flair, the food and drinks will be local brands, ensuring that everyone enjoys a great taste of Buffalo.
“Our first festival earlier this year (Totally Buffalo Festival this past May) was a huge success and we thought a Christmas version would be the perfect way to follow it up,” says Scott Celani, Festival Co-Founder and Buffalo-based musician. “The response has been phenomenal and we expect ‘716Mas’ to be the biggest shop local event Western New York has ever seen.”
‘716Mas’ Festival
Saturday & Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd, 2017
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY
11:00am to 6:00pm both days
Admission is $5 at the door and includes a 20% off coupon for items from participating festival vendors. Kids 5 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets are available at totallybuffalo.com.
Portions of the proceeds will go to local charities, Ali’s Rally and Epic for Children.