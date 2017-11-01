Top Vegan African Chef Nana Amma is Hosting Eat & Meet in Buffalo

If you’re one of those foodies that’s always looking for something new and different, then you will want to know about a few local, and not so local, chefs that are hosting private dinner parties around the city.
One such acclaimed chef is Nana Amma who is hosting a vegan Ghanaian dinner on Saturday, November 12 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. Unfortunately, this dinner is already sold out, but if you head to www.navgk.com, you can sign up for the latest news on similar private dining opportunities featuring award-winning menus.
Eat & Meet is a private international club where members who are strangers gather for an award-winning vegan Ghanaian menu. Events are held worldwide and are hosted by Top New York City Chef, Nana Amma.
This is the second time, in as many months, that we have heard about chefs whipping up meals for people in secret locations. While it’s not an original concept, certainly, these types of private club events don’t often pop up around Buffalo.
Hopefully, this is a trend that will start to gain some momentum here. Not only is this a great way to taste food from visiting recognized chefs, it’s also a great way to sit down to a table with some unfamiliar faces in a non-restaurant dining setting.