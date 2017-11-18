The World’s Largest Disco 2017

One would think that when the cold weather sets in, things would begin to slow down in Buffalo. Not true. In fact, things start to heat up! So many events get thrown our way, that it’s hard to keep track. But there are some events that are so big, so explosive, that it seems as if everyone in the area attends. If there was one event that embodies that “all encompassing” vibe, it’s got to be The World’s Largest Disco.
The Disco is the party of all parties. People come from far and wide to get down on the largest dance floor in NYS. The event was once voted “The Greatest Event on Earth” by Festivals.com. The Disco has made a name for itself in various circles around the world, and there appears to be no end to the hype that is generated year after year. With sensational guest celebrity line-ups that have included Ted Lange (Issac from The Love Boat), Larry Wilcox (John from TV series CHIPS), and Parker Stevenson (from The Hardy Boys), fans of the disco era are never disappointed with the choice of celebs that make appearances.
The World’s Largest Disco
Saturday, November 25, 2017
9 PM
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street, Buffalo, New York 14202