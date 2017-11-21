The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round

Actually, the wheels on the bus have completely fallen off at this point. Looking at this team, Joe Montana could not even fix what ails it. There are so many issues moving forward that it is tough to figure out where (or who) to start. Over the last 3 weeks, this defense has been historically bad and with the Chiefs (away) and Patriots up next, it’s time to play for the future.
After seeing what Peterman did in the first half of the last game, it is difficult to justify starting him again at a hostile Chiefs environment. It is safe to say that Tyrod is gone at the end of this year, so why not figure out if you need to add 1 or 2 QBS to the 2018 team. This team is so lost right now that the debate between Tyrod or Nate is a moot point. Plenty of guys have terrible first starts in the NFL (although this one was EXCEPTIONALLY putrid) and this organization needs to find out if there is even a 1% chance that Peterman can turn out to be anything solid.
The entire AFC is a joke (with the exception of Steelers and Patriots) and the difficult part for fans (if Buffalo starts Peterman again), is trying to understand why they would do this while you are still “in the hunt”. It’s a shame that they already won 5 games because once again, they will be stuck with a middle round pick. Most likely, this team finishes with a 7-9 record, and the warning signals abound when your team regresses every week that passes. Has the team given up on the coach already? Can the Chiefs game ACTUALLY be worse than the previous 3 played? Unfortunately, the answer to both of those questions is yes and at this point, the only thing to hope for is a 5-11 record.
Hey, at least we have the Sabres right? You know, the worst team in the NHL where Eichel is playing on the 3rd line. ONE Buffalo is right, ONE big mess….