The Terrace transitions to Fireside Lounge mode | Snow shoeing & X-country ski rentals coming soon

The Terrace at Delaware Park is transitioning into its “winter mode”. Starting this week, the restaurant is introducing a new “comfort food” menu, featuring “fireside” cuisine such as bacon wrapped meatloaf, handmade gnocchi with diver scallops, and mushroom bolognese with pappardelle pasta. Along with the lunchtime carving station, and house made soups, The Terrace is also serving up Gourmet Hot Chocolate!

Proprietor Jason Davidson said, “Now that summer is over we can’t wait for sledding season as The Terrace switches gears from being a patio destination to a cozy fireside lounge for neighbors and park patrons.”

“The Terrace continues to be a wonderful amenity in historic Delaware Park,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director at Buffalo Olmsted Park Conservancy. “This is an exciting time to come in, warm up and try a new menu in this beautiful establishment that supports your Olmsted Parks.”

“Delaware Park is such a popular destination because it has some of the area’s most amazing views for every season, whether inside or out at The Terrace,” said co-owner Mike Shatzel.

Seeing that The Terrace is strategically located at Delaware Park, restaurant management is making arrangements with Campus WheelWorks to set up a kiosk for snowshoe and X-country ski rentals, as soon as there is enough snow on the ground. In order to accommodate these new winter activities, the parlor in The Terrace will second as a “community warming station” so people can come in from the cold to warm up with some hot beverages and food. There will also be access to the bathrooms, which gives visitors everything that they need to enjoy a fun-filled day in the park.

Along with new seasonal hours (see below), The Terrace continues to offer plenty of special events, including the upcoming New England Style IPA Fest on Saturday, November 18 (see Facebook event). Special holiday hours and events are in the works. Stay tuned for further updates on Buffalo’s premier winter destination.

The Terrace | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, New York 14222 | (716) 886-0089 | Facebook

Open Thursday, Friday & Saturday from 11:30 a.m. — 10:00 p.m.