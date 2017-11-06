Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Little Match Girl Foundation’s ‘Buffalo Christmas Wishes’ Gift Drive

Annual fundraising event at Big Ditch Brewing Company

Every year, the community is invited to participate in Buffalo Christmas Wishes, a gift-raising event that gets wanted gifts into the hands of kids in need. The event ensures that the ‘wish list gifts’ are ordered/collected, wrapped, and delivered. 

On Tuesday, November 14, a kick-off event will be held at Big Ditch Brewing Company. There will be a basket raffle and 50/50 at the event, with funds used to purchase gifts for students at Enterprise Charter School and Jericho Road Vive Shelter.

The community is invited to attend the kickoff happy hour. People can also go online and sponsor gifts for the children. 

“We cannot wait for the Western New York community to come together and make this year’s Buffalo Christmas Wishes a success for so many children who deserve a holiday to remember,” said Brian R. Biggie, founder of Buffalo Christmas Wishes. “We are humbled by the generosity of the Western New York community and thank everyone for participating. Being able to bring a little bit of joy to the lives of these kids is worth every second of effort.”

Buffalo Christmas Wishes is proud to partner with A.C. Roman & Associates, Inc. | AdPro | Avalon | Eaton Office Supply | First Choice Evaluations | MedSource National

Buffalo Christmas Wishes Kickoff

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

6–8 p.m.

Big Ditch Brewing Company | 55 E. Huron Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Your $30 tax-deductible donation includes two drink tickets and appetizers. Click here to RSVP by November 14. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Laptops will be available for participants to pick a student’s gift.

