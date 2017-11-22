The Lighting of Saint Michael Church’s Bell Tower

Buffalo’s Queen City Roller Girls are rolling into their 12th season and tickets are now on sale for the exciting 2018 season. The teams have begun practicing at Buffalo Riverworks and the season opener will take place on Friday January 5, 2018 at 7 p.m. In a rematch of last year’s Championship game, the reigning champions, the Alley Kats seek to maintain their dominance over Devil Dollies.

Season and individual game tickets can be purchased at http://www.qcrg.net/tickets/.

“The Lake Effect Furies are going into Division 1 at their highest ranking to date (17th). The Sirens are making moves and dominating tournaments. The QCJRG have the largest intake of new skaters since inception. We also have have multiple QCJRG skaters crossing into the adult league,” said Rachel Tension, QCRG Chairperson. “Our rookie skaters are a group of dedicated, hardworking, fearless go-getters and don’t get me started on the awesomeness of the home team vets, refs, and NSOs. If that’s not a recipe for success I don’t know what is. It’s going to be a great season.”

All games are playing at Buffalo Riverworks. Game dates are:

January 5, 7 p.m. Alley Kats vs. Devil Dollies

January 26, 7 p.m. Devil Dollies vs. Suicidal Saucies

February 10, 7 p.m. Alley Kats vs. Suicidal Saucies

February 24, 7 p.m. Devil Dollies vs. Alley Kats

March 3, 2 p.m. Lake Effect Furies and Subzero Sirens Annual Mash-Up

March 9, 7 p.m. Suicidal Saucies vs. Devil Dollies

March 24, 7 p.m. Lake Effect Furies and Subzero Sirens DOUBLEHEADER (opponent TBD)

April 6, 7 p.m. Lake Effect Furies vs. Opponent TBD

April 21, 7 p.m. Lake Effect Furies and Subzero Sirens DOUBLEHEADER (opponent TBD)

April 29, 2 p.m. Subzero Sirens vs. Opponent TBD

May 12, 7 p.m. Lake Effect Furies and Subzero Sirens DOUBLEHEADER (opponent TBD)

May 18, 7 p.m. QCRG Playoff Game

June 1, 7 p.m. QCRG Championships

June 9, 7 p.m. Lake Effect Furies and Subzero Sirens DOUBLEHEADER (opponent TBD)

There have been some changes in the offseason that fans will want to watch for. All three home teams have drafted new skaters while some veterans have transferred teams. Necromatrix and Bilbo Bruisins traded in their purple Alley Kats jerseys for the red Suicidal Saucies uniform. In turn, the Alley Kats picked up the talented and experienced junior derby graduate Ashzilla and also drafted four promising rookies.

The Dollies lost a significant number of skaters at the end of 2017 due to retirement or some, such as Nic Nugget, switching to a travel-team only lifestyle. However, this put the Dollies in position to draft early and often from the pool of potential skaters. They picked up an excellent crew of new skaters including several transfers. Michelle Angel came from Detroit Roller Derby. Legend Barry and Gill Doe are the newest pair of Canadians who are making the long commute over the border to join QCRG. The Dollies also drafted two talented junior graduates: Jiffy Pop and Mer Maiden. Jiffy Pop played in the AAU Junior Roller Derby Olympic Games in 2016 and has played junior derby for 6 years. Hebrew Hammer transferred up from Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby. Topping it all off, the Dollies also picked up two rookies who are just beginning their derby careers.

The Suicidal Saucies kick off their season on Friday, January 26 at 7 p.m. in a repeat of the 2017 Playoff game against the Devil Dollies. In addition to the intra-league transfers, the Saucies picked up three rookies.

After an excellent showing at the Division 1 Playoffs in Dallas, Texas in September, QCRG’s premier travel team, the Lake Effect Furies, ended their season ranked 17th in the world out of 400 leagues in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. The Subzero Sirens ended their season on a high note with a sweep of the BMore Tournament in Baltimore, MD in July.

Both travel teams will hold their tryouts in early December and the Furies will begin their quest for higher rankings in March. The teams will kick off their competitive season with the annual Furies/Sirens mash up game on March 3.

Looking for more information about roller derby? QCRG is active on Facebook and Twitter! You can also read more about the league at qcrg.net. Roller Derby is a competitive, fast-paced, family friendly sport that is quickly becoming part of Buffalo’s identity. Make sure to come out for a game for the 2018 season!

###

About Queen City Roller Girls

Queen City Roller Girls is a roller derby league based in Buffalo, with three local teams and two travel teams, and a junior league for girls ages 10-17. QCRG has over 120 skaters, referees, coaches, and volunteers.