The Lighting of Saint Michael Church’s Bell Tower

Later today, Wednesday, November 22, Mayor Brown will join representatives from Buffalo Place and the Downtown Theatre District, along with Fr. Benjamin Fiore of St. Michael Church, to observe the “test” illumination of the St. Michael Church Bell Tower. The lighting of the tower is being touted as another key component of Buffalo’s ever-brightening urban landscape. The church is located in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, which has undergone an illumination of its own thanks to the Cars on Main Street project. The lighting of the church’s tower and facade will add to the “pizzazz” of the district.

Along with the lighting of the tower and the facade, the light enhancements will also spotlight the church’s newly renovated stained-glass windows. Today’s lighting test is considered the prelude to a formal “Illumination Ceremony and Stained-Glass Window Dedication”, which is slated to be held in early January at St. Michael Church.

The Lighting of Saint Michael Church’s Bell Tower

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

5:45 PM

St. Michael Church | 651 Washington Street | Buffalo, NY

  • NorthBuf

    Cool, it’s nice to see the church one was baptised in get all lite up. Another one I would like to see someday is the pierced spire of St. Louis church on Edward St., the only one in the United States.