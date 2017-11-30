Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Kerfuffle Before Christmas 2017

A Three Night Concert Event

In 2017, the Kerfuffle is a three night concert event, kicking off this evening, Thursday, November 30 at Buffalo RiverWorks. The line-up for this Night One is New Politics, Bishop Briggs, and Barns Courtney. Then, Night Two takes place on Wednesday, December 6, featuring Jimmy Eats World, Borns, and Saint Motel. Finally, to wrap up the concert series, Night Three, on Sunday, December 17, the following three bands will take the stage – Cold War Kids, AJR, and Saint Motel.

The annual Kerfuffle Before Christmas is brought to Buffalo by Alternative Buffalo, and presented by Seneca Gaming and Entertainment/Seneca Poker. This is an 18+ event, and 16+ if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

VIP Doors – 5pm | GA Doors – 6:15pm | Music begins at 7:10pm

All three events are featured on the Alternative Buffalo Facebook page. If you missed the first concert, there are two more coming up, so be sure to get your tickets. The three night combo ticket sold out before the concert series began.

Buffalo RiverWorks – 359 Ganson Street – Buffalo NY

