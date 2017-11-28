Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Electric Tower to Illuminate with State of the Art LED Lightscape

0 Comments

One of the city’s most ionic buildings is undergoing a significant lighting improvement. Iskalo Development Corp. has announced that it is upgrading its outdated lighting system at the top of the Electric Tower. Iskalo has opted to move forward with the implementation of a state-of-the art LED lightscape system that will dramatically enhance the upper face of the architectural beauty. Work on the upgraded system began yesterday (Monday, November 27), which is why you may have noticed that the top three sections of the building were not illuminated last night. 

Not only will the tower have a wider spectrum of colors to choose from moving forward, it will also be saving on energy costs thanks to the LED lighting.

The Electric Tower is one of the most recognizable buildings in Buffalo. Originally opened on September 25th, 1912, it was designed in the Beaux Arts style by local architects Esenwien & Johnson and was patterned after the Tower of Light from the 1901 Pan American Exposition.

“The Electric Tower was originally constructed during Buffalo’s run as one of America’s largest and most progressive cities,” said Paul B. Iskalo, President and CEO of Iskalo Development Corp. “The Buffalo Niagara region played a prominent role in the advent of the electric age, and the Electric Tower, with its brightly illuminated, gleaming exterior, served as an advertisement for the use and value of electricity.”

It was back in 2004 that Iskalo Development tackled a significant historic renovation of the Electric Tower. Now, the plan is for the building to shine as bright as possible, thus helping to illuminate this city’s skyline in ways that were formerly not possible.

The Electric Tower is located at 535 Washington Street in the Electric District of downtown Buffalo.

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments