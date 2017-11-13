Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Alternative Black Friday Movement

When it comes to shopping during the holidays (ie. Black Friday), this country has gone somewhat haywire. Not to say that people should not shop during the holidays, but when the thoughtful gesture of purchasing a gift becomes a sport, or a battle, it’s time to rethink what we’re doing.

Back in 2015, retailer REI closed the doors of all of its stores on Black Friday, and still paid each of its 12,000 employees for the hours that they would have worked. According to Forbes, that bold initiative inspired what some people are calling “The Alternative Black Friday Movement”. The closing of REI retail outlets inspired Patagonia to donate its Black Friday profits to grassroots organizations. Pretty cool. 

Essentially, The Alternative Black Friday Movement has become a rallying flag for people to participate in more thoughtful gift buying exercises. Maybe this coming Black Friday (November 24), we might all decide to take a deep breath, and rethink the values that surround the holidays. It doesn’t mean that we can’t shop for our loved ones during the holidays, it just means that we need to start shopping in a more meaningful way. Shop locally, buy goods made in the USA, be environmentally conscious, think about fair trade… somehow, someway, make a stand.

Photo: Jusben

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Johnny Pizza

    Daily dose of self-righteousness.

    • LongGoneeee

      Gotta love how Newell of BUFFALO Rising tells people to Shop locally but then uses Williamsville Agency to design/build this site and a hosting company in California.

      • Johnny Pizza

        And I love his article about Hawk Creek the other day where he was at the Apple Store at the Galleria Mall. lol

  • grovercleveland

    The revolution of asking people to do nothing rather than doing something. Sounds awesome.

  • willie parker

    What !!!!! Did the article say buy things made in the USA ? How against everything Bflo Rising stands for. Wait till the democrats find out……

  • willie parker

    Fair trade and Made in the USA…….maybe the author really is a Trump supporter