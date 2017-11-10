The 8th Annual Shea’s Shopping Soirée

Downtown was once a mecca for shopping. These days, there are hints of shopping returning, but we’re still a long way off before we see anything that’s substantial. Luckily, during the holidays, there are still plenty of opportunities to head downtown to shop.
Each year, Shea’s wrangles together over 50 vendors who come to showcase a wide array of gifts. It’s the perfect excuse to grab your friends and head to Downtown Buffalo. Not only is the setting magnificent, the shopping it top notch. It’s time to “shop like a star”!
Shea’s Shopping Soirée
Thursday, November 16, 2017
5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Shea’s Lobbies | 646 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
Over 60+ local vendors, raffles, games, complimentary food
Every Ticket Holder is automatically entered into a Grand Prize Drawing that includes tickets to HAMILTON, Lion King and more!
Shop Like a Star on Shea’s Grand Stage and in Shea’s Lobbies – and more! Plus LIVE Reindeer and Santa’s Sleigh for once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity!
Tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door. For tickets, call Hannah at (716) 829-1168 or email halt@sheas.org.