The 8th Annual Shea’s Shopping Soirée

Date: October 22, 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Title: Latinas: A Tribute to La Sonora Matancera

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Kavinoky Theatre, D’Youville College, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14210

Introduction: Friends of Hispanic Arts (FOHA) presents Latinas: A Tribute to La Sonora Matancera on Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Kavinoky Theatre. This event features three Buffalo based Latina singers Victoria Pérez, Sara Rodriguez and Smirna Mercedes-Pérez. The event is co-sponsored by D’Youville College’s Liberal Arts Department and the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Friends of Hispanic Arts (FOHA) is a local, not for profit organization dedicated to the promotion of events that center on Hispanic culture and the arts within the community.

Description: The 2nd annual Latinas production is designed to bring you back to the height and popularity of Cuban music with a tribute to La Sonora Matancera. Highlighting the songs of Myrta Silva and Celia Cruz, the Latinas (Victoria Pérez, Sara Rodriguez and Smirna Mercedes-Pérez) will leave you nostalgic for the good old days. Together, these Latinas bring a unique blend of talents that is sure to delight audiences.

Victoria Pérez is an accomplished theatre artist, singer and teacher. She is the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Raíces Theatre Company, the only theatre company in WNY dedicated to develop, nourish and produce modern and original works dealing with the Latino experience in order to preserve our roots.

Sara Rodriguez is an international singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She has been playing music since the age of 4 and released her first EP last year. She is the founder of her band Saranaide, and can also be seen with the Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra and Preach Freedom and Connect.

Smirna Mercedes-Pérez is a proud disabled army veteran who is a registered nurse at the Veteran’s Hospital. She loves to play piano and sing. She has also been acting for many years as part of the Raíces Theatre Company.

Admission is FREE to the public.

Contact details: For more information on Latinas: A Tribute to La Sonora Matancera and other upcoming FOHA events, visit Friends of Hispanic Arts on Facebook or contact Sara Rodriguez at saranaidemusic@gmail.com.