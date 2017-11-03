Where would Buffalo be without all of the volunteers that help to rebuild this city. It’s the volunteers who selflessly participate in projects that better our neighborhoods and communities.
On Saturday, November 4, The Service Collaborative of WNY (TSC) will be hosting an event called “Sweet for Service”. The fundraiser will be held at the historic Ellicott Square Building lobby, starting at 5:30pm. The event is meant to recognize all those who continue to serve the Buffalo community through volunteerism via National Service and Volunteerism in Western New York. Awards will be issued to those who have greatly impacted the nation and the community.
Sweet for Service plans to create a carnival-like atmosphere inside the Ellicott Square Building, featuring silent auction items, basket raffles, carnival games, complimentary treats, wine from Premier Wine and Spirits, and beer from Willowbrook Beverages. The emcee is Katie Gibas from Spectrum Cable. Gibas will host a program that revolves around all of the good deeds that occur under the program’s guidance. Congressman Brian Higgins is the honorary event chair. Funds raised at the carnival will support TRC’s ongoing mission and programming.
Sweet for Service
Ellicott Square Building lobby – 295 Main Street – Downtown Buffalo
November 4, 2017
5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person through Friday 11/3 and $40 per person at the door and includes all beverages and tastings.