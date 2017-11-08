Who doesn’t love a good flea market? Unfortunately, flea markets are seasonal for the most part. That means that we have to wait for spring to hit them up again. Or do we?
If you’re out and about this Saturday, be sure to swing by the Sugar City Flea Market. The market will run from 10am to 6pm, and will feature a wide variety of sellers, including:
- Peterwalkee Records/Matto-records/
miscellaneous toys books, art, housewares etc.
- Chelsea Montrois/Power Chord Tees – Tons of official band/movie/tv T-SHIRTS!
- Designs by Sway-Bone Art, Paintings, Photography, Jewelry, Wood Burned Items, Hair accessories. All handmade.
- Thrifty Business 716 & Thrift Storm-Vintage/Retro/used clothes.
- Andy Czuba-Records, t-shirts, miscellaneous toys books, art, housewares etc.
- Gabby Smith- Snacks/Baked goods.
- Robert Walters- Records/toys/comics/
miscellaneous books, art, housewares etc.
- DAVE G-Records!!!!!!
- Kid Sister Vintage (Lisa Brown)-Vintage Housewares & Wearable items.
- TransLight Mutations- Wire wrap jewelry, posters, body sprays& oils, faerie offerings.
- Silverravensoap & Apothecary- Soap, Bath Bombs, Room sprays, Elixirs and bitters.
- Megan Carroll- DIY SUPPLIES GALORE -Yarn, weaving supplies, jewelry making, RECORDS, Books, etc.
- Emily Churco-art, art supplies, books, old cameras, etc.
- Eric Ellman-musical instruments/equipment, records, clothes, books, etc.
- Bill Nehill-Vinyl and CDs.
- Nora Exploras-Books, clothes, outdoor gear, bike parts.
That’s quite the extensive array of goods to browse through. The flea market should be an excellent addition to Sugar City’s awesome programming schedule.
Sugar City Flea Market
Saturday, November 11, 2017
10 AM – 6 PM
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
Free to attend by public | Sold out for vendors