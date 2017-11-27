Still Alive in December

The Bills survived the day getting back to basics and played to their strength, the defense (at least for 1 day). This game was almost a carbon copy of previous wins where the offense does barely enough while relying heavily on the defense. McCoy was pretty quiet yesterday and although the Bills did everything they could to give this one away, White made a great interception to put the Bills back in a playoff spot. The rookies for Buffalo played great, and that gives me hope for a front office that still needs to get “their” players on the roster.

I don’t have any more confidence that this team is going to make the playoffs but at least they will be playing some meaningful games in December. It’s time to start scoreboard watching with the Ravens playing tonight but let’s not kid ourselves, the reality train is coming to town next Sunday and if the Bills want to stay in the playoff conversation, they may just have to come up with one more huge upset over the Patriots. If the Bills are to stand a chance, they will have to get Benjamin and Glenn back because the O-Line is not doing enough to get the run game going with Shady. This is a tough team to figure out week to week but at least they are making it interesting.