Snow Day, Buffalo NY

Most everyone loves a snow day. A “snow day” is when you get to stay home from work or school and lounge around the house or play outdoors. Yes, there might be a lot of snow coming down, but the singular reward of making it to that “multiple feet of snow” mark, or that “blinding weather” mark, means that it’s time to have some fun. Some people head to the bars, others head to Delaware Park. So “grab a six pack” and stay home. Or head out and party!
It’s widely know that after a bout of snow days, nine months later the Buffalo population sees a rash of “blizzard babies” born.
If you’re a fan of snow days, then there’s an event that you just don’t want to miss. It’s the best snow day of the year!
“As the weather turns colder and the nights get longer, SNOW DAY is here! This bar-hopping festivity takes you back to the nights you wore your PJs backward, praying for a wintery mix that would leave you no choice but to bust out the sled and scamper to the biggest hill you could find the next morning.”
What You Get:
- A Snow Day Bar Crawl cup
- A “welcome” drink* on us
- $2-$5 drink specials at numerous Buffalo bars
- Holiday music at participating establishments
- An amazing crowd of snow bunnies celebrating the best time of the year!
Participating Bars:
- Tap House Pub & Grill
- Q 44 Allen
- The Alley Cat
- Mes Lounge
Specials:
Tap House Pub & Grill
- $3 Well Drinks
- $2 Domestic Drafts
- $3 McGillicuddy Shots
Q 44 Allen (specials coming soon)
The Alley Cat (specials coming soon)
Mes Lounge
- $3 Well Drinks
- $3 Coors, Labbat Blue and Blue Light
- $2 Banana Shooters
Pricing:
Tickets start at $10.00. Ticket prices will rise as the event date approaches, so get them sooner than later.
Registration: (Location TBA)
2:00 – 5:00 p.m. All participants MUST register by 5:00 p.m. to gain access to specials and signature cup.
Your “welcome” drink must be redeemed by 5:30 p.m.
Weather: We party snow or no!
Snow Day – Buffalo
Saturday, December 16, 2017
2 PM – 10 PM
Buffalo, New York