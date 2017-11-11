Saturday, November 25 is Small Business Saturday. It’s a day that is dedicated to small businesses. Instead of hitting up Amazon, or Target, we should all be thinking about which small businesses we want to support this holiday season.

Small retailers are feeling the pinch these days, because online shopping has become a new way of life for so many people. But there is a small-but-growing trend to actually try on clothing, instead of ordering three different sizes of a sweater before sending two back. Yes, that is an example of what shoppers are doing these days, instead of visiting brick and mortar shops.

We need to rethink what is good for our small businesses in our commercial districts, or some day we won’t have an option one way or another. To a certain extent, it’s the same thing with restaurants. We are very lucky here in Buffalo, because the chains have not decimated the locally owned restaurants. For some reason, we are very loyal to our neighboring mom ‘n pop restaurants, where the same cannot be said for retail shops, which suffer at the hands of online businesses and chain stores.

It’s more important than ever to support locally owned businesses. Small Business Saturday is the perfect way to get into the swing of things. And remember, shopping at small businesses should be a way of life, not just supporting them one day a year.

Show your love – shop small!