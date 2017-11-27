Shop Locally this Cyber Monday

Today (Monday, November 27) is Cyber Monday. It’s the day that the big box stores (for the most part) have designated for shopping online. It’s basically a way to extend sales from the Black Friday madness, to get people to keep their credit cards handy. These types of marketing schemes will continue to be rolled out, as corporations figure out more ways to extend their online and brick and mortar sales, to seduce people to make impulse purchases.

If you’re of the mindset that you’re going to participate in the Cyber Monday frenzy, then maybe consider where you are shopping. Where are the products being made? Does the money circulate within your community? Are there fair trade practices associated with the businesses?

The best way to ensure that your purchases are bettering your community, it so support local artisans (or even the Buffalo brand). You can do this by shopping online “locally” at etsy.com/Buffalo. You will find hundreds of Buffalo artisans vying for your business, as well as Buffalo items from vendors throughout the country that have managed to track down this city’s historic memorabilia. There are limitless gift ideas that your family and friends will love. From Buffalo rings, to Buffalo beer buckets, Buffalovers will be pleased to find thousands of unique gift ideas that are ready to be delivered in time for the holiday season.