Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Second Piece of Highland Park Neighborhood Under Review

3 Comments

Elim Christian Fellowship Church is moving forward with a 30-unit affordable housing project in the Highland Park neighborhood. The townhomes would be built on a 2.19 acre site on the east side of Holden Street south of Bennett Village Terrace and across from Elim’s parking lot and chapel. Elim is working with Belmont Housing and Silvestri Architects on the $8 million project that would be constructed by CSS Construction.

Five two-story buildings are proposed. Each building would contain six townhomes. A one-story community center would be attached to one of the buildings. A small tot lot will be constructed as well.

Exteriors consist of brick, fiber cement siding, asphalt shingles and vinyl single-hung windows. There will be 42 parking spaces provided and a bicycle storage room in the community center.

Project financing includes Low Income Housing Tax Credits. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its Monday meeting.

Last month, LPCiminelli broke ground on the first phase of the larger Highland Park project. Phase I, totaling approximately $24M in investment, will include construction of four buildings, totaling 52 apartments and 32 single-family for-sale townhomes. Preleasing activity for Phase I will begin in Spring 2018, with initial occupancy in the Summer of 2018. Project team members include LPCiminelli, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, HHL Architects, Goody Clancy, and Wendel Companies.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • norwood

    This is perfect and a massive improvement over the Post WWII projects. Eyes on the street, party walls for increased density. Great project

  • Max Chester

    Up, higher. Unless they are intended as wheelchair homes, put them UP on a good-sized cellar wall, preferably with glass-block or standard windows protected by bars. WNY regards slab houses with a wary eye, and it hurts value.

    Being on the East Side or anywhere in this city with your parlor windows at easy burglar-level seems like a truly bad idea. Putting all the Ground Floor windows at easy climb-in level seems idiotic.

  • Alex Morris

    LIHTC almost mandates that the buildings be “VisitAble” and that means ground floors at grade, not raised-up. The only was we have been able to design around this is to create alley parking at a slightly higher elevation than the curb elevation, thereby making the rear door a roll-in and the front door up a couple of steps. Doesn’t always work with the existing grade conditions.