Second Piece of Highland Park Neighborhood Under Review

Elim Christian Fellowship Church is moving forward with a 30-unit affordable housing project in the Highland Park neighborhood. The townhomes would be built on a 2.19 acre site on the east side of Holden Street south of Bennett Village Terrace and across from Elim’s parking lot and chapel. Elim is working with Belmont Housing and Silvestri Architects on the $8 million project that would be constructed by CSS Construction.
Five two-story buildings are proposed. Each building would contain six townhomes. A one-story community center would be attached to one of the buildings. A small tot lot will be constructed as well.
Exteriors consist of brick, fiber cement siding, asphalt shingles and vinyl single-hung windows. There will be 42 parking spaces provided and a bicycle storage room in the community center.
Project financing includes Low Income Housing Tax Credits. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its Monday meeting.
Last month, LPCiminelli broke ground on the first phase of the larger Highland Park project. Phase I, totaling approximately $24M in investment, will include construction of four buildings, totaling 52 apartments and 32 single-family for-sale townhomes. Preleasing activity for Phase I will begin in Spring 2018, with initial occupancy in the Summer of 2018. Project team members include LPCiminelli, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, HHL Architects, Goody Clancy, and Wendel Companies.