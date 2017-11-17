Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Season Finale – Pop Up Playdate Café @ Tifft Nature Preserve

It promises to be downright balmy again this Saturday morning. If you have small children and an open morning, we highly recommend you make a point to get outside with them before the temps dip again. To ease your burden, we will bring the play supplies (Loose Parts style materials so that they can touch and create with everything). You just have to show up with plenty of warm layers and (yes, we’re hardcore) your picnic blanket. Invite your family and friends to meet you if you’re looking for a low key way to enjoy your community before the intensity of the holiday season breaks loose.

To launch off your holiday indulgences, if you haven’t started already, we will also have our can’t-be-without Tipico Coffee hot brew with cream, fresh coconut milk, and sweetener on the side, Ashker’s fresh juices and breakfasts, and our favorite Butter Block pastries. Butter Block options include: Roasted Pumpkin Seed Croissant, Almond Croissant, Berry Danish, Pain au Chocolate, AND Honey Apricot Pop Tart.  Be sure to register and order online at www.PopUpPlaydateCafe.com by midnight Friday, November 17th.

The Backyard Atelier is an outdoor, play-based early childhood program that draws inspiration from the Adventure Playground movement (playwork), Reggio Emilia Approach and Forest schools of Europe. By creating a curated space that prioritizes each child’s play agenda, children are encouraged to explore their interests, questions and big ideas through open-ended, child-directed, loose parts play. 

Saturday, November 18, 10am – 12pm

Tifft Nature Preserve | 1200 Fuhrmann Boulevard | Buffalo, NY 14203

www.thebackyardatelier.com

Megan Mills Hoffman, Alaskan-born and raised, arrived in Buffalo in 2003 thinking she’d stay for a few months, much like her other brief sojourns in Missoula, Montana; Oxford, Mississippi; Portland, Oregon; and Albany, New York. Then she discovered Wegman’s cheese aisle and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Darwin Martin House, the first of which reminded her of her mother’s experience living outside Manchester, England and the second of her father’s experience in construction in Alaska. While discovering Buffalo’s others treasures, she worked with Buffalo Rising as it first expanded online, the Burchfield Penney Art Center’s New Museum Project, Buffalo State College, Western New York Land Conservancy, Young Audiences, and The Gow School. She has served on the boards of the Allentown Association, Mandala School, Western New York Environmental Alliance, and Field and Fork Network. With a B.S. in Sociology and twenty plus years of experience working in community development and grassroots organizations, she has embraced, developed, launched, and established, to varying degrees of success, a variety of local social movements, all directed at changing the way we think about our education and learning. She lives in a small town south of Buffalo, much like the one she grew up in, with her Buffalo-born husband, daughter, and Bernese Mountain dog.

