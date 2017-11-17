It promises to be downright balmy again this Saturday morning. If you have small children and an open morning, we highly recommend you make a point to get outside with them before the temps dip again. To ease your burden, we will bring the play supplies (Loose Parts style materials so that they can touch and create with everything). You just have to show up with plenty of warm layers and (yes, we’re hardcore) your picnic blanket. Invite your family and friends to meet you if you’re looking for a low key way to enjoy your community before the intensity of the holiday season breaks loose.
To launch off your holiday indulgences, if you haven’t started already, we will also have our can’t-be-without Tipico Coffee hot brew with cream, fresh coconut milk, and sweetener on the side, Ashker’s fresh juices and breakfasts, and our favorite Butter Block pastries. Butter Block options include: Roasted Pumpkin Seed Croissant, Almond Croissant, Berry Danish, Pain au Chocolate, AND Honey Apricot Pop Tart. Be sure to register and order online at www.PopUpPlaydateCafe.com by midnight Friday, November 17th.
The Backyard Atelier is an outdoor, play-based early childhood program that draws inspiration from the Adventure Playground movement (playwork), Reggio Emilia Approach and Forest schools of Europe. By creating a curated space that prioritizes each child’s play agenda, children are encouraged to explore their interests, questions and big ideas through open-ended, child-directed, loose parts play.
Season Finale – Pop Up Playdate Café @ Tifft Nature Preserve
Saturday, November 18, 10am – 12pm
Tifft Nature Preserve | 1200 Fuhrmann Boulevard | Buffalo, NY 14203