SantaCon and the North Pole Stroll

“Ho, ho ho!” Now, amplify that by hundreds of Santas, throw in some rounds of cocktails, a handful of fun-loving elves, and you’ve got yourself one heck of a holiday party. Each year, hundreds of Santas take to the streets of Buffalo, with their minions (no, not the dorky yellow pill-looking creatures), more like reindeer, snowmen and bumbles.
It’s the 2017 SantaCon and North Pole Stroll!
Other SantaCon costume suggestions include Pirate Santa, Super Santa, James Bond Santa, Biker Santa, Doctor Santa, Hanukkah Harry, Sugar Plum Fairy, and Terminator Reindeer.
Official SantaCon Guidelines:
- Santa doesn’t drink & drive and neither should you. If you’re going to drink you must make sure that you can get safely home without driving yourself. Check public transport, carpool with a designated sober driver, make arrangements to sleep over at someone’s place etc.
- Santa does not make children cry. Really, if you see kids, don’t do anything to freak them out. Give them a nice smile and possibly a gift of some kind (toys, candy etc). Parents and tourists are a different matter altogether – adjust your behavior based on their attitude.
- Santa dresses for all occasions. It’s December. Smart Santas wear multiple costume layers. Dress to maximize merriment whether singing Christmas carols in the snow, or swinging from a stripper pole in a hot nightclub.
- Santa doesn’t whine! We will be outside a lot and commuting mainly on foot – bring enough “snacks” to keep your pie-hole filled until we get indoors.
- Bring gifts: NAUGHTY gifts to give to grown ups; NICE stuff to give kids. Throwing coal at people is discouraged no matter who they are. YES THAT INCLUDES POLITICIANS. But giving out coal might actually be appreciated.
- Watching Santa get drunk and rowdy is fun. Babysitting Santa while he vomits in an alley is not. Don’t be that Santa.
- Make sure you always pay for your beer and tip the bar staff. We want to be able to do this again so be polite and cultivate the goodwill of the local community.
- Please pay for your drinks as soon as you get them. Santas get tired of waiting on other Santas to clear their tab before being able to move on. This entire adventure should be cash only.
- “No Santas left behind!” Don’t think only of yourself – Santa is not inconsiderate of his fellow Santas like that. Pick a few people you know and keep an eye out for them when it’s time to move to the next location. If you don’t see them, speak up so other Santas know to wait a moment. Every Santa should have at least 2-3 other Santas they look out for and 2-3 that look out for them in turn.
- Stay with the group. It’s not just a case of “the more, the merrier” – Santa is safer with large numbers of fellow Santas and what one Santa can’t achieve (or get away with) is a possibility for 50 or more!
- Dress up! You don’t have to dress exactly like Santa. In fact, unusual interpretations of Santa-ness are much appreciated, both by those we bring joy to – as well as your fellow Santas: elves, reindeer themes etc. are fine as well.
- Please remember that this is all about having fun. Most Santas like to take their fun with a little alcohol which is fine.
- What is not fine, however, is getting completely sh#t-faced to the point that Santas end up being abusive or violent. Remember that there is no “bail fund” for incarcerated Santas and if you cross the line you’ll be on your own.
- You MUST address everyone as “Santa.”
- You SHOULD “ho-ho-ho” like Santa.
- You OUGHT to give out gifts like Santa.
- You MIGHT want to drink like Santa
- Santa doesn’t talk to the press. Even “Ho-ho-ho” is too dangerous these days.
- Santa doesn’t get arrested
SantaCon | The North Pole Stroll
Saturday, December 9, 2017
1:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Chippewa District
The SantaCon meeting point will be at 1:30pm (at VENU: 75 West Chippewa). From there, Santas and their entourage will embark for the infamous The North Pole Stroll, which makes pit stops at numerous bars. The event is 21+. Registration* will be held Downtown TBD at 1:30pm or skip the line and purchase online: santaconbuffalo2017.eventbr
*Tickets are $10 – provide a new toy donation for the Boys & Girls Club and receive a special treat from the sponsors.
Sponsored by Labatt Blue | Jack Fire | Stoli Crushed