SAMF presents special reenactment of The Band performed/Scorcese filmed “The Last Waltz”

Author: Eric Beback

The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), in conjunction with Babeville are presenting a special reenactment of The Band performed/Scorcese filmed “The Last Waltz” on the Friday leading up to Thanksgiving on November 17th at Asbury Hall.

Similar to the original show, this performance will be sure to evolve into a celebration of The Band’s legacy and contributions to music. Expect the evening’s events to feature a tall list of Buffalo talent and guest stars. The doors open at 7pm and the show runs from 8pm-11pm.

Tickets for “The Last Waltz” are on sale for $35 advance and $40 day of show at the Sportsmens Tavern at 326 Amherst Street, and the Babeville box office at 341 Delaware Avenue. Tickets can also be purchased at Babeville’s website.

By attending, you are also supporting a foundation that’s set on making a positive impact in our community. For those not familiar with the SAMF, their mission is to foster, promote and expand community appreciation for Americana music from Buffalo and WNY through the production and sponsorship of performance and broadcast events and presentation of seminars and workshops on Americana music.

Recently, SAMF partnered with Buffalo String Works and the Guitar Club for Kids at The Valley Community Center in South Buffalo to provide instruments and music lessons to children. To learn more about SAMF please visit sportsmensamf.org.

Also visit the Facebook event for further details.