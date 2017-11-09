SAM – Special Holiday Market @ RiverWorks

On Saturday, November 18,Buffalo Saturday Artisan Market (SAM), typically held at Canalside throughout the warmer months, will be holding a special Holiday Edition. This will give all of the incredible artisans a chance to get some of their handmade goods into the hands of people looking for holiday gifts this season. The Holiday Edition will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks, which perfectly suits the marketeers.
The following artists and artisans will be on hand at the day-long event:
The Jewel Box, Bella Nome, Beachy Keen, Lily Kat, Milo’s Candles, Leatherbarrow Glasswerks, Aremel Soaps, 1801 Handcrafted, Crafted by Lori, Just Scrolling, Buffalo History Buff, Buffalo Frame of Mind, Barbara L. Rickard-Paintress, Mia’s Studio, Towels in the Buff, Hartke Jewelry Designs, Elle Pea Tee, Sew Stylish, Bcycles, Crafts by Jennie, The Woodcrafter, Film Xposed, Recycled Felted Woolen Wear, Live Laugh Love Oilers, Buffalo Etchings
SAM – Special Holiday Market
Saturday, November 18, 2017
10am to 7pm
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
