Rock the ART in You

American Repertory Theater of WNY is hosting a new live music event that is designed as a celebration of eleven-seasons in the theater business, as well as a hootenanny/fundraiser for its programming and operations. The “Rock the ART in You”event will be held at the Sportsmens Tavern from 6:30 pm to 10 pm on Monday, November 6. The American Repertory Theater of WNY and Sportsmens Tavern are now neighbors, as the theater recently relocated to Amherst Street (see here). Now, the neighborly thing to do would be to team up to host such an auspicious concert. 

“Held at one of Buffalo’s iconic live-music hotspots, this event will feature four diverse bands featuring the honky-tonky piano sounds of Mr. Conrad, Slash-Records throwbacks and Americana groovers Scratchy Amps, funk-a-licious smooth tune maker, Blue Rootz and the rockin’ diversity of Back to the Bars.” – The American Repertory Theater of WNY

Over $500 in raffle prizes are being given away including a chance to win a pair of Sabres tickets, a throw-back Atari gaming system, a basket of wine or gift certificates to amazing Black Rock restaurants. $1 a ticket and a chance to win these great prizes is a reason to come in the first place. 

Monday, November 6, 2017

6:30pm to 10pm

Sportsmens Tavern | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo NY

Tickets are $10 (which includes a raffle ticket entry into several door prizes) with doors opening at 6:30 pm. For more information please call or text 716-697-0837 or visit www.artofwny.org 

