Rin Thai Bistro

Saturday (11am to 8pm) will mark the soft opening of a new Thai restaurant on Elmwood Avenue. According to King and I (restaurateurs), they have been looking to open an Elmwood location for quite some time. King and I was a longstanding Thai restaurant in Amherst. The new Elmwood location will feature made to order noodle dishes, and “ready to take home rustic Thai food”.

After running a restaurant for 20 years, King and I closed their doors last year. Rumors were that they would remodel and reopen. But then, back in December of 2016, King and I ran a post on social media asking their fans where they should open next – Main Street Williamsville, Amherst, Clarence, Elmwood, Hertel, or Downtown Buffalo? Apparently, Elmwood Avenue won out in the end.

The new restaurant is called Rin Thai Bistro. The interior looks super cozy, yet still upbeat and contemporary.

Rin Thai Bistro | 988 Elmwood Ave Buffalo NY 14222 | (716)881-9900 | “New location, new name, same great food…”

