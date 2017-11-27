Remedy House Might Just Become Your Favorite New Hangout

Last week, Remedy House—Buffalo’s much-anticipated, highly Instagrammable, sunlight-soaked new coffee shop—began operation in the historic Five Points neighborhood (see background).

Open at 6 a.m. daily, Remedy House offers an impressive coffee and espresso program carefully designed by co-owners Andrew Trautman and Justin Smith. The program was largely informed by Trautman’s years of experience as a barista and running pop-up espresso bars around the city.

Among its many virtues are the quality of its ingredients. At present moment, Trautman and Smith source their beans from Propeller Coffee, a small-batch specialty roaster based in Toronto, and their cow’s milk from Tea Cup Farms in Barker, New York. The latter is a minimally processed, low-heat pasteurized product that—I can attest—makes for an especially rich and flavorful espresso drink. For the dairy averse, Remedy House also carries almond and walnut milk from Elmhurst 1925 in Elma, New York.

For a side of sustenance with their caffeine, guests can nibble on French-inspired pastries—including a sublime financier—by talented pastry chef Keyin Fulford, whose resume includes stints at bakeries like Bien Cuit in New York.

But Remedy House is more than a coffee shop. Modeled after the sidewalk cafés of Paris, it seems destined to function as a neighborhood focal point and all-day gathering place—somewhere one can steal precious moments of social connection or quiet reprieve from the hustle and bustle of life.

That destiny is pretty much cemented in its charming design. Located at the intersection of Rhode Island and West Utica Streets, Remedy House is sited on the ground floor of a dramatic early 20th century building whose unconventional triangular architecture helps evoke that old world, escapist vibe. In warmer months, the café’s westward facing floor-to-ceiling windows will open completely to the street outside, and terrace seating will be available on both sides of the building, adding to both its appeal and the neighborhood’s growing vitality.

In time, Remedy House will also operate from a food and beverage perspective like a full-fledged Parisian café. That evolution will likely begin sometime this week (or as soon as Trautman and Smith have their liquor license in hand) with the introduction of alcohol service. In true French fashion, the duo will keep things simple but impeccably curated with a thoughtful selection of natural and small-producer wines, bottled and canned beer, amari, and a tight menu of simple, classic cocktails, including Remedy House’s signature tipple, the Negroni.

The food menu is also poised for expansion. In fairly short order, it will come to include salads and classic French sandwiches like jambon-beurre at lunch and charcuterie, cheese, warm olives, and other bar snacks in the evening hours.

As these developments unfold and word gets out, I suspect Remedy House will become a prime destination for cozy boozy brunches, lazy afternoon people watching, sunset aperitifs, and convivial after dinner drinks. I just hope there’s a seat left for me.

Remedy House | 429 Rhode Island | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 250-7724 | Facebook