Rehabs Sprout Up All Over The Oxford Triangle.

When I was a kid, I grew up on Linwood Ave across from the intersection of Linwood and Balcom. My house and the house next to it were demolished in the early 1990’s after the Unity Church on Delaware Ave purchased them and turned the property into its Meditation Park. While I certainly miss that house and will never forget it, I have always remembered and cherished the immediate neighborhood nearby and for that matter, the greater neighborhood nearby. That closest neighborhood is known as the Oxford Triangle which comprises Linwood Ave, Oxford Ave, Horton Place and Harvard Place, or the area from West Ferry to West Delavan bounded by Main and Delaware. This area has begun to see serious rehab work on some of its houses.

To my knowledge, the rehab efforts of this area started with 920 Lafayette Ave, the house at the corner of Oxford and Lafayette, 89 Oxford Ave, the house at the corner of Oxford and Balcom, and 160 Harvard Place which is several doors from West Delavan Ave. The 920 Lafayette Ave rehab was done by Timothy Sick and Sal Zambito who are contractors on Buffalo’s Westside who rehab houses and build new small houses. The 160 Harvard Place rehab is the work of Michael J. Culeton and Scott Krajeski who rehabbed this house, sold it and are just finishing a rehab of 150 Harvard Place which they will live in. 150 Harvard Place is a terrific rehab as you can see when you compare the before and after pictures. In addition, the two houses to the right of 160 Harvard Place, Numbers 162 and 164 have rehabs underway now.

A block south of Harvard Place is a short one block street known as Horton Place. There are 2 rehabs that have recently taken place there. One is at 15 Horton Place that was just completed by Offer Advantage, a Lancaster based real estate development company. They did a complete external and internal rehab of this house. Besides the before and after pictures of 15 Horton Place that I’ve provided, I included a link to some beautiful pictures of the inside work that were taken by Angelo Daluisio here. As you can see from the pictures of 28 Horton Place, there has been quite a dramatic transformation.

There are 4 rehabs on Oxford Ave to take note of from this summer. I’m supplying before and after photos for 162, 174 and 180 Oxford Ave.

In addition, I’m offering a during photo of 142 Oxford which is a current full gut rehab with a lot of foliage in front of it that obscures seeing a full view.

Further, I’m also posting sets of before and after photos of two Linwood Ave houses at 709 and 719 respectively that have had serious changes to their facades.

More and more rehabs are occurring in our city. It’s a exciting time in Buffalo. And it’s a pleasant surprise to see them in this often overlooked neighborhood. For more information about rehabs in Buffalo, please visit and join the Facebook Page, Buffalo Rehab and Reuse.