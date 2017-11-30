Raw Renewal Yoga is in sync with Downtown Buffalo

It’s been one month since Megan Castlevetere opened the doors of Raw Renewal Yoga, at the corner of Court and Pearl Streets (see back story). In that time, Megan has been busy cultivating a downtown yoga and healing clientele, in a space that has turned out to be absolutely striking. The former Peller & Mure men’s clothing shop, which sat vacant for 15 years, has transformed into a sensational yoga studio, with brilliant natural light, changing rooms with showers and lockers, and a private office that seconds as a studio for private sessions.

The exterior of Raw Renewal Yoga is flanked by two flags, which fly high about the front entranceway. As part of the business opening, the owners of the old Buffalo Industrial Bank have restored all of the facade lighting. The interior build-out now reflects the architectural nature of the structure. It’s all come together so nicely.

Earlier today, I poked my head in to say hello to Megan, who offered to give me a tour of the space. “I can’t wait until it starts to snow,” she said. “It’s going to be like a snow globe in here. My favorite class of the day is at 6am. The class starts when it’s dark out, and as the session progresses, the sun rises. It’s pretty magical to be a part of that daily experience. It’s a metropolis setting, especially as the cars begin to go by. I’ve never been so happy to wake up at 4:50am [laughing]. Not only am I teaching some of the classes, I’m also a first time business owner. Let me tell you, there’s no better place to be stressed from opening a business than being in a yoga studio! It’s been a learning curve so far, but I’ve seen 198 unique clients walk through the door since opening, so that is very encouraging.

“I have three yoga instructors here with me now. I’ve also been getting a lot of support from other like-minded businesses, such as Her Story/Her Sanctuary, and HEAL Buffalo. I want to collaborate with these businesses moving forward. There’s been an amazing response from the downtown workforce too. People are so happy to see me here. I’m very excited to help build a business community down here. I feel that I’ve brought a new energy to the street. Now I am trying to find a tenant for the space next door, which is an incredible space. I’m hoping to attract a café or a juice bar. If anyone knows of an interested businessperson, looking to do something, I would be happy to show them the around. Just stop on in.”

Aside from the regular classes, Megan is also bringing in a number of instructors and healers from other states. For example, check out this BUTI Master Class with Nadia Carriere, set to be held Friday, December 1 at 6pm (see Facebook event). For anyone that might feel nervous attending any of the evening classes solo, there is a security guard on duty who can walk students to their cars after the class ends. Megan wants all of her clients to feel safe and comfortable.

If you want to learn more about the types of classes that are offered, simply click here. This is the perfect season to start getting active and healthy. Come spring, you will thank yourself that you signed up for the classes when you did!

Raw Renewal Yoga | 17 Court Street | Buffalo NY | Corner of Court Street and Pearl Street | Facebook