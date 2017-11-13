Rally to Save Delaware Park

On Saturday, November 18, the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition (SCC) is holding a rally to raise awareness of the plight of Delaware Park. The park is being faced with another blundering move by the NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), and the community is taking a stand to try to prevent such an ill-conceived mistake. From the SCC:
We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unite the park, and to reverse the mistake of the 1950s. Delaware Park must be restored to its Olmsted design, including restoration of the Delaware Avenue Bridge (lead image) that park users walked across from the Meadow to the Lake for generations before the DOT seizure. Please join us for a rally in Delaware Park at the Agassiz Entrance (Parkway at Rt 198) on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 P.M.