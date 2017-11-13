Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Rally to Save Delaware Park

1 Comment

On Saturday, November 18, the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition (SCC) is holding a rally to raise awareness of the plight of Delaware Park. The park is being faced with another blundering move by the NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), and the community is taking a stand to try to prevent such an ill-conceived mistake. From the SCC:

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unite the park, and to reverse the mistake of the 1950s.  Delaware Park must be restored to its Olmsted design, including restoration of the Delaware Avenue Bridge (lead image) that park users walked across from the Meadow to the Lake for generations before the DOT seizure. Please join us for a rally in Delaware Park at the Agassiz Entrance (Parkway at Rt 198) on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 P.M.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Disqusminiscus

    I’d rather keep a parkway or some through traffic and get rid of the golf course.